Russians in Crimea are actively looking for Ukrainian partisans

As the National Resistance Center (NRC) reported, the strengthening of administrative and police conditions for fighting against the Ukrainian underground continues in occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukraine’s NRC

Quote: "The enemy is concerned about the activity and increased effectiveness of the Resistance Movement in Crimea, as a result of which it has strengthened the counter-intelligence regime, including for the purpose of identifying and combating the Ukrainian underground."

Details: At the same time, as the Resistance Movement on the peninsula stated, during the past month, there was a tendency to increase the average daily throughput of civilians crossing checkpoints controlled by the Russians on the administrative border between occupied Crimea and Kherson Oblast, amounting to about 15,000 people a day.

Background:

The Atesh underground resistance movement based in Crimea stated that the Russians were transferring their air defence systems to occupied Simferopol.

