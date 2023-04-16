Russians defect to Ukraine to fight invasion
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues, but some Russians have defected to fight against the assault. Holly Williams speaks with two Russians who are now fighting for Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues, but some Russians have defected to fight against the assault. Holly Williams speaks with two Russians who are now fighting for Ukraine.
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
Wagner has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer in what has been the longest and deadliest battle of the war for both sides. Russia's defence ministry said Wagner assault squads had taken two blocks in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Bakhmut, which has largely been destroyed in the fighting.
The construction of barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia - primarily meant to curb illegal migration - has broken ground near the southeastern town of Imatra less than two weeks after the Nordic country joined NATO as the 31st member of the military alliance. The Finnish Border Guard on Friday showcased the building of the initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence to be erected in Pelkola near a crossing point off Imatra, a quiet lakeside town of some 25,000 people. Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.
The A-1 Skyraider, a piston-engine propeller plane, held its own even as the US military embraced jet-powered aircraft.
Ukraine is using innovative ideas and new technology to improve their weapons industry and make strides on the battlefield. CBS News' Holly Williams has the latest from Dnipro, Ukraine.
Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechnya [Federal Subject of Russia], has blamed his soldiers for being captured by Ukraine and did not meet them after the prisoners of war (POW) exchange. Source: Kadyrov on Telegram "Five Chechen soldiers have come back to Grozny [capital of Chechnya] from Ukrainian captivity.
With more than 50 civilians and many more military killed already in the power struggle between rival governing factions that erupted in Sudan over the weekend, there is no good side in this battle. But as with so many other conflicts in Africa and the Middle East in recent years, one thing we do know is that Russian troublemakers are not far from the action.
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast was first released in 2002. It was, and remains to this day, one of the best Star Wars games ever made, a near-perfect blend of the original Dark Forces’ FPS combat with third-person lightsaber combat that even modern games could take notes from.
Earth's magnetic field protects life on our blue planet — and astronomers just found evidence of a magnetic field on a rocky exoplanet 12 light-years away.
Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) campaign finance disclosures reveal more money has been paid back as refunds than has come in as contributions since the start of the year. Between January 1 and March 31, Santos’s campaign received $5,333 in individual contributions, but spent $8,353 in refunds to individual donors, according to his campaign finance report…
WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. Ukraine expressed regret about the Polish decision, saying that "resolving various issues by unilateral drastic actions will not accelerate a positive resolution of the situation". After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for summer entertaining.
In the leaked U.S. intelligence documents, Ukraine’s predicament looks dire. Missiles for its Soviet-era air defenses are projected to run out by May. Its position in the key city of Bakhmut is “catastrophic.” Its military has taken losses of more than 120,000 dead and wounded — less than Russia’s estimated toll, but enormous for a country with less than one-third of Russia’s population. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Yet in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, this past week, th
Democrats are fully launching a comeback after Tricia Cotham flipped parties.
The lake was at a record low before historic snowfall fueled its rise – along with violent runoff that is difficult to control
Facing up to a quarter of a century in jail on treason charges he denies, Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is expected to learn his fate on Monday when a Moscow court pronounces a verdict and sentences him. Kara-Murza, 41, a father of three and former journalist who holds Russian and British passports, spent years as a politician opposing President Vladimir Putin and lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. Russian state prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison sentence for Kara-Murza, who they accuse of treason and of discrediting the Russian military after he criticised what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Workers from Tesla's Shanghai factory are taking to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being informed over the weekend about plans to cut their performance bonuses, according to online posts and workers. Several of the posts also criticised Tesla's handling of a fatal accident in the plant, its biggest worldwide, earlier this year and questioned whether the deductions were linked to it. The situation marks a rare outburst of discontent at Tesla's Shanghai plant, its largest and most productive site, whose workers Musk praised last year for burning "the 3 a.m. oil" to keep operations running during the city's two-month COVID lockdown.
KYIV, Ukraine — On a riotous Instagram profile featuring pole-dancing, cross-dressing and fierce makeup, a picture of Ivan Honzyk in high heels and stockings next to an image of him in military uniform has gotten the most likes by far.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 438 individuals and 254 businesses, according to the presidential website on April 15.
Governor Ron DeSantis was briefly interrupted in the middle of his speech at the Republican Party's Amos Tuck fundraiser dinner in New Hampshire on Friday night. Protesters stormed the stage chanting, "Jews against DeSantis!"