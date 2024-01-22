Russians deny Ukrainians medical treatment in temporarily occupied territories, reports NRC

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been denying locals medical treatment if they have not obtained a Russian passport since the beginning of 2024, the National Resistance Center reported on Jan. 21.

Medical treatment is only available to holders of Russian insurance, which can be obtained only with a Russian passport. That’s why the majority of local residents are being denied medical services, except for emergency assistance in critical situations.

Russian occupation authorities have legally equated the residents of temporarily occupied territories to “foreigners” in their own country in this way.

Read also: Ukrainians without Russian passports denied healthcare in occupied territories — Kyiv

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine