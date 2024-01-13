Russians desperately try to advance on Marinka front – General Staff

Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Eighty-nine combat clashes were recorded at the front line over the past day. The most intense activity was recorded on the Marinka front, where the Ukrainian troops repelled 26 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 January

Details: In total, the Russians carried out seven missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, as well as 44 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Russian terrorist attacks killed and wounded civilians. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The settlements of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts suffered from airstrikes.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks by the Russians in the areas of Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Hrihoriivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to restrain the Russians, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Avdiivka and 17 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where 26 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Armed Forces repelled four Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva and west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks by the Russians west of Verbobe and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces are continuing to take measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to oust Ukrainian units from their positions. Nine unsuccessful assaults were carried out here by the Russians during the past day.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

The Russian Federation continues to suffer significant losses in personnel involved in the east of Ukraine. From 6 to 10 January this year alone, hospitals and medical institutions of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation admitted a massive number of military personnel participating in battles in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. More than 300 Russians with serious injuries arrived in the settlements of Chernyanka, Valuyki and Rovenka in Belgorod Oblast; almost 250 Russian military personnel with extremely serious injuries arrived in Belgorod; and about 150 Russian servicemen were sent to Moscow and Kaliningrad, as they cannot be helped in frontline hospitals due to the lack of qualified doctors. Russian Defence Ministry field hospitals are overcrowded and cannot cope with the number of injured soldiers that arrive in large quantities every day after cannon fodder assaults at the front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out attacks on 21 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as four anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted six clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, an artillery piece, two air defence systems, an ammunition depot and a radar station.

