Russians detain three teenagers in occupied Melitopol – Mayor

Russian forces have detained three minors in occupied Melitopol, accusing the children of working for Ukraine’s SBU security service, city Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post on Dec. 21.

“The [Russian] propagandists spread a story that the boys supposedly organized several terrorist acts,” said Fedorov.

“They allegedly transmitted information about the movement of enemy equipment and troop deployment. They are also suspected of having surveilled one of the collaborators to plant explosives in his apartment building.”

Fedorov added that according to the allegations, two other members of this group died in an explosion from a supposedly homemade bomb.

“The cynicism of the Russian forces knows no bounds: incapable of overcoming resistance in temporarily occupied territories, they now detain children who, under torture, will confess to anything the enemy dictates,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Russian occupation regime has intensified repressions in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine