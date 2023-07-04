Russians die under mysterious circumstances in Mariupol – City Council

Over the past two weeks, eight Russian soldiers were found killed in different areas of occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian authorities said, citing Russian channels on Telegram.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram with reference to one of the Russian Telegram channels

Details: According to an unnamed Russian officer, who is now located in Mariupol, eight soldiers were found murdered in different parts of the city over the past two weeks: six of them were stabbed, two shot in the back of the head.

According to the officer, the facts of deaths are carefully concealed so that panic does not begin among the Russian units.

Quote: "According to the occupiers, they see that Mariupol residents do not like them. Therefore, there is a suspicion that local residents did this," said the legally elected city council, while out of the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!