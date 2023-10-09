Russians disseminate fake news about supposed Ukrainian weapons in Hamas – CCD

Amidst the attacks by the Iranian-backed armed Palestinian group Hamas group on Israel, Russian propaganda has begun spreading fake reports that suggest terrorists from Hamas are using weapons from Ukraine, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Telegram on Oct. 9.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Israel, Russian Telegram channels have launched an information campaign to discredit Ukraine and Ukrainian military forces, said the CCD, which is run by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

The CCD notes that Russian propagandists Alexander Kots, Yevgeny Lisitsyn, Ruslan Ostashko, and Yan Gagin have joined in this information campaign.

As part of this campaign, the propagandists have released videos featuring Western weapons with captions like “Hamas thanks Ukraine for selling them weapons.”

Simultaneously, in another publication, hostile media falsely reported that Israeli military had captured Hamas terrorists with weapons from Ukraine.

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. Hamas has repeatedly targeted the country with rockets. Armed Palestinian militants invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, nearly 700 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of them have been murdered.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 may have killed approximately 240 people at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine