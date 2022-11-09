Russians entrench in Kherson Oblast and Crimeas north: satellite images

The Russians are renewing old trenches and digging new ones in Kherson Oblast and northern part of the Crimean peninsula.

Source: Benjamin Pittet, an open-source intelligence analyst, on Twitter

Details: According to the satellite images posted by the analyst, the Russian occupiers are digging trenches in Crimea’s north. In particular, Russia has restored trenches near the Chonhar entry-exit checkpoint, which is located between Crimea and Kherson Oblast. Moreover, new trenches were dug.

12

Photo for 12 August

8

Photo for 8 October

The same situation is observed in the northwestern part of Crimea, near the city of Armiansk. As Pittet points out, Russians have been renewing old trenches and digging new ones there.

Photo for 5 November

Besides, a large defence trench was dug in Novotroitske (Henichesk district in Kherson Oblast). A lot of trenches can be detected throughout the entire region.

"They are building a fortress," the analyst said.

A little further north, other positions are being built. In Novotroits'ke, for example, a huge defensive position has been dug. Numerous other positions are visible throughout the region. They are building a fortress.



46.38075110, 34.30426222



4/ pic.twitter.com/ZU8XFzDc4J — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) November 9, 2022

