Russians’ EU Crypto Investments Capped at 10K Euros

Simon Dawson
Jack Schickler
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Russian payments to EU crypto wallets will be capped at €10,000 ($10,900) under sanctions measures published in the European Union's official journal Friday.

The limit is intended to stop wealthy Russians from circumventing a cap on investing in the EU introduced in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

The measure was set out in broad terms by the European Commission earlier Friday, and the full details of the legislation have now been disclosed. The law prohibits providing high-value crypto wallet, account or custody services above the limit to Russian people or entities, with an exemption for those who are EU nationals or residents.

Sanctions measures introduced Feb. 25, the day after the invasion, forbid Russians transferring more than €100,000 to EU bank accounts. Officials chose a lower limit for crypto transactions.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently warned crypto was being used to evade sanctions, despite little evidence.

In an FAQ posted April 4, the commission said crypto was included in existing asset freezes, and on March 9 the bloc extended the definition of "transferable securities" to include virtual assets.

Read more: EU Bans Providing High-Value Crypto Services to Russia

Recommended Stories

  • White House: Sanctions on Putin's daughters over 'asset stashing pattern'

    The White House has imposed sanctions on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin because it has "seen a pattern" where Putin an Russian oligarchs "stash assets and resources in the bank accounts of their family members," Press Secretary Jen Psaki says at a briefing in Washington.

  • EU targets crypto wallets in latest round of Russia sanctions

    The European Union on Friday targeted crypto wallets, banks, currencies and trusts in its fifth package of sanctions on Russia in a bid to close potential loopholes which could allow Russians to move money abroad. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, EU-based crypto exchanges were already required to apply sanctions that bar transactions from targeted individuals, but there were concerns that loopholes remained. The EU on Friday said it was extending the prohibition to deposits to crypto-wallets.

  • Analysis-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'

    WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -China's abstentions on U.N. votes to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine are a "win", said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, underscoring how Beijing's balancing act between its partner Russia and the West may be the best outcome for Washington. Beijing has refused to call Russia's actions in Ukraine an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.

  • China's No 2 chip maker seeks fresh buy-back mandate amid stock slump while Shanghai lockdown disrupts production

    The firm will ask shareholders to approve a plan to repurchase as much as 10 per cent of its capital, or the equivalent of about 130 million shares, according to a stock exchange filing, joining a slew of Chinese tech companies including bigger rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in buy-back plans. Hua Hong's shares have slumped 31 per cent this year in Hong Kong, adding to a 2.8 per cent loss last year. An extended lockdown in Shanghai, its production base, has clouded i

  • Boeing 737 MAX lands in China amid uncertainty over model's return

    (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX meant for China Eastern Airlines subsidiary Shanghai Airlines landed in Shanghai on Thursday, flight tracking websites showed, amid uncertainty over when the model will resume flying in China. Flight BOE631 from Guam came more than three weeks after the first 737 MAX bound for a Chinese customer since a 2019 grounding began its journey from Seattle to Boeing's completion plant in Zhoushan. The plane, painted in Shanghai Airlines livery, had been stuck on the ground in Guam since March 15 due to a minor technical issue.

  • Reports of Russian atrocities find NATO countries more receptive to Ukrainian call for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’

    ‘Either you help us now — and I'm speaking about days, not weeks — or your help will come too late,’ Ukraine's Kuleba tells members of the Western defense alliance.

  • Randy Jacksons looks back on 'American Idol' 20 years later

    Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson looks back on his time with Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest on the hit Fox series.

  • Alaska man gets 32 months for threatening to kill senators

    A rural Alaska man who threatened to assassinate both of Alaska’s U.S. senators in a series of profane messages left at their congressional offices was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison. Jay Allen Johnson was also fined $5,000, ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and is barred by a protective order from contacting U.S. Sens.

  • Why this week’s French elections matter to the wider world

    With war singeing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will be casting ballots on Sunday in a presidential election whose outcome will have international implications.

  • Russians bury dead soldiers as Kremlin admits major losses in Ukraine

    Russian families buried relatives killed in Ukraine with automatic gun salutes and military brass bands on Friday, a day after the Kremlin admitted for the first time that it had lost significant numbers of troops. Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special operation". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the losses were "a huge tragedy for us."

  • I'm a trans educator. Here are the most commonly asked questions I get about trans youth.

    Renowned trans educator, Aidan Key, answers some of the top questions he gets from parents.

  • A Stunning Surprise In The Michigan Kidnapping Case Calls The Government’s Domestic Terror Strategy Into Question

    In one of the nation’s most important domestic terrorism trials, the government’s single-minded pursuit of a conviction speaks volumes — about way more than just this one case.View Entire Post ›

  • Khanna’s BBB advice to Biden: ‘Just get Sanders and Manchin in the room and hammer this out’

    On this week’s episode of Playbook Deep Dive, co-author Ryan Lizza and Rep. Ro Khanna sit down for burgers and fries while talking about where Democrats went wrong with Joe Manchin and BBB, appearing on Fox News and what made Bill Clinton and Barack Obama great politicians.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

    Having soared by almost 15,000% since its 2017 launch, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $37 billion. Let's explore why Solana is my top cryptocurrency to buy and hold forever. Ethereum revolutionized the industry by introducing support for decentralized applications (dApps), which are programs that use self-executing smart contracts to offer services on the blockchain.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Surprisingly high fraction of dead galaxies found in ancient galactic city

    Our Milky Way galaxy lives in a small group of others including the Andromeda galaxy and a few dozen much smaller ones. But bigger groups exist: Galaxy clusters can have hundreds of big galaxies in them, all orbiting around their mutual center of mass. We think these clusters were some of the earliest and biggest self-gravitating structures to form in the Universe, as normal matter — electrons, protons, and so on, the kind of stuff we’re made of — fell towards and coalesced around huge filaments

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, April 8, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

    'We think bitcoin has just begun,' she said. Several companies are fighting for digital wallet primacy, Wood said.

  • Will Smith banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years

    The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences has issued its ruling on Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars late last month: A 10-year ban from attending any Academy-held events, including, of course, the Oscars themselves.

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.