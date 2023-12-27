Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war near Zaporizhzhia

The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers near Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Investigators say Russian Armed Forces servicemen captured three Ukrainian defenders in December 2023 during a combat engagement with Ukraine’s Defence Forces near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

An hour later, the Russians shot them dead in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

A video of this has now emerged and spread on the Internet.

Quote: "Under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder."

Background: Over the past month, a video of Russian soldiers executing Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered has been posted online.

There have also been reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war being used as human shields on the contact line.

Pre-trial investigations into the commission of war crimes by Russian military personnel are ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!