Russians fail 11 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on Kherson Oblast's left bank – General Staff

Russian occupying forces launched 11 unsuccessful attacks on Kherson Oblast's left bank on Saturday (30 December). Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding their positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 30 December

Quote: "The invaders persist in their efforts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the Dnipro River's left bank. The enemy mounted 11 unsuccessful assaults over the past 24 hours, with our troops continuing to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers."

Details: A total of 49 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 3 missile strikes and 36 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 31 times with multiple launch rocket systems. The Russian forces once again attacked Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided missiles on the cities of Dnipro and Odesa and an Iskander missile on Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian air defences destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians delivered airstrikes near the settlements of Arkhypivka (Сhernihiv Oblast) and Tovstodubove (Sumy Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars hit over 40 settlements, including Liskivshchyna, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Fotovyzh, Volfyne, Oleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); Bochkove and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The Russians also delivered airstrikes near the settlements of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast). About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast). Russian forces launched an airstrike near the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 localities suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians were attempting to regain their lost ground. Russian artillery and mortars targeted over 10 localities, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Stupochky (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove and Avdiivka and 13 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians, backed by aircraft, unsuccessfully sought to improve their tactical situation there. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russian forces, backed by aircraft, launched seven failed attacks. Russian artillery and mortars hit the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack east of the settlements of Kopani (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars hit over 25 settlements, including Poltavka, Luhivske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group, Russian artillery struck the settlements of Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast). The Russians also carried out airstrikes near Tiahynka and Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems, a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, seven artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!