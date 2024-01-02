Russians fail to pose critical threat to Ukrainian energy system during 2 January attack

The 2 January Russian attack has failed to pose a critical threat to Ukraine's power system, regardless of some damage to the grid and the challenges it has caused.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, commenting on the aftermath of the attack during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "We have promptly fixed the operation of the necessary equipment, within just a few hours, and most consumers in Kyiv and the surrounding areas have uninterrupted power supply. The city's water supply systems have also been resumed," said Kudrytskyi.

The official noted that a range of Ukrenergo and regional power distribution companies' facilities in Kyiv Oblast had been hit, resulting in some interruptions in power supply.

However, the Ukrenergo CEO stressed that this attack had failed to pose a critical threat to the operation of the power system regardless of the damage and challenges.

"I have recently visited one of the affected power facilities myself. The equipment is already in operation, and I think that if any of the consumers in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv still do not have the power supply, it will be a matter of just a few hours before it is resumed," Kudrytskyi explained.

The official added that the issue of introducing a state of emergency or a special state in the power system is not even being considered.

"The power system as a whole operates sustainably. Today, we have been dealing with the local aftermath of the strikes since the morning," said the Ukrenergo CEO.

Background:

Before noon, Ukrenergo announced that the trunk power grid equipment in Kyiv Oblast had been restored.

Immediately after the 2 January Russian missile attack, over 250,000 consumers lost power.

Earlier, in summer and autumn 2023, the energy sector and the authorities repeatedly reported that the Ukrainian power system was being protected in a way that was unique in the world.

At the same time, Russia spent about US$620 million on the 2 January large-scale attack.

