4

As Russians flee call-up, Putin looks set to escalate his Ukraine war

CBSNews
·5 min read

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian reservists are on their way to the front lines in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of his military reserves. But the move has not gone down well. In the hours after Putin made the announcement, thousands of Russians in cities across the country defied the country's blanket ban on unauthorized demonstrations to take to the streets in protest. More than 1,000 were arrested, according to an independent Russian monitoring group.

And while the Kremlin denies any exodus is taking place, there has been clear evidence of Russians, mostly men of fighting age, clambering to flee their country to avoid fighting in Putin's war in Ukraine.

As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports, Russian men, reservists between the ages of 18 and 50 from across the country, started receiving summons calling them up to report for military duty within hours of Putin making the announcement on Wednesday.

Video has shown young men boarding buses, bidding hasty goodbyes and tearful farewells to their families as they head off to training camps.

For their loved ones left behind, there's just the cold grip of fear. Putin's professional soldiers have not fared well recently on the battlefields of northeast Ukraine, where they've lost a huge swath of the territory they occupied quickly after the invasion began on February 24.

Russian officials say the country has lost an estimated 6,000 soldiers, but the U.S. military estimates that close to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured during the war. Ukraine has sustained huge casualties, too, with a commander putting the figure at about 9,000 a month ago.

But the counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces in and around the country's second largest city of Kharkiv just a few weeks ago has sent Russian forces scurrying — and it has lent significant momentum to Ukraine's war effort.

Many Russians, who still rely heavily on the country's state-controlled media for their information, won't have a full picture of the circumstances on the ground across the border in Ukraine. But the Kremlin's effort to obscure the truth seemingly failed to stem a rush for the border this week upon news of the call-up of reservists.

Russians arrive at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan, Armenia, September 21, 2022. Flights out of Russia were booked up this week after President Vladimir Putin introduced a
Russians arrive at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan, Armenia, September 21, 2022. Flights out of Russia were booked up this week after President Vladimir Putin introduced a

Flights out of the country have been booked solid for a couple days as Russians try to escape conscription.

"That's why I'm here," a Russian passenger who identified himself only as Alex said after stepping off a plane Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey. "Not many Russian people want to fight and join the army."

Land border exits from Russia into neighboring Georgia, Finland and Serbia have also seen traffic backed up in recent days.

Vehicles wait to cross the border from Russia into Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland, September 22, 2022. / Credit: LAURI HEINO/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty
Vehicles wait to cross the border from Russia into Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland, September 22, 2022. / Credit: LAURI HEINO/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty

In the remote far east of Russia, however, one long line that formed at the end of this week was of new conscripts — men who have either been willing, or simply unable to dodge the war — boarding military planes.

Many of the reservists getting summons this week have never fought in a war, let alone one that has already put Russia's hardened fighters on the backfoot.

Ukraine's soldiers may be outgunned and outmanned by Russia, but Ukrainian Special Forces Senior Lieutenant Taras Berezovets, who led the counteroffensive in one part of the Kharkiv region, told Patta that his men are more nimble, and they have a vital advantage: technology.

Satellite communication devices provided to Ukraine by its Western backers have been used by the country's troops to communicate anywhere, anytime, and without being easily detected.

It has given them a modern warfare edge over the invading forces.

Berezovets said the technology had "never been seen before" on the battlefields of Russia's war on his country, and "it played one of the key roles in the battle for Kharkiv region."

It was "one of the reasons why Russians lost, because they are completely outdated," he told Patta.

But Ukraine's leaders and its troops know the war is still far from over. It could, in fact, be about to escalate.

On Friday, the de-facto administrations in four Ukrainian regions still occupied by Russia — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — began holding referendums, asking residents if they want their hometowns to become part of Russia.

A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads:
A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads:

The voting staged by Russia in the occupied territories is certain to go Moscow's way, and the results will give Putin an excuse to unilaterally annex the regions, just like he did with Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Virtually no nations have recognized that land grab as legitimate under international law in the ensuing eight years, and virtually no nations are likely to recognize the new land grab Russia is orchestrating this week as legitimate, either. Speaking Thursday at the United Nations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ridiculed the votes as "sham referenda."

But once they've taken place, it's expected that Putin will quickly declare the four Ukrainian regions Russian territory, and he could use that as a pretext to claim that Ukraine's forces, as they battle to reclaim occupied ground, are attacking Russia.

The Russian president, when he announced his partial military mobilization earlier this week, said he was prepared to resort to more deadly weapons in his arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons that could be used in local or regional tactical strikes.

"Our country also has various means of destruction," Putin threatened. "And when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal. It's not a bluff."

Award-winning author Angie Thomas discusses new film based on her novel

"48 Hours" investigates the disappearance of a young college graduate in Alabama

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on U.N. General Assembly meeting takeaways

Recommended Stories

  • Anonymous hacks ‘thousands of Iranian CCTV cameras’ as part of #OpIran

    Iran street protests against death of Mahsa Amini supported by online ‘hacktivists’

  • Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

    Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It's not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

  • Norway: 2nd suspect sought in Pride festival shootings

    Authorities in Norway are seeking a second suspect in a deadly shooting attack during the Norwegian capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival, police said Friday. A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested after the June shootings in Oslo's nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. “The hypothesis that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent has been strengthened,” prosecutor Børge Enoksen said during a press conference.

  • Markets ignore Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling. Why that might change.

    Vladimir Putin's escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine and another round of nuclear saber-rattling didn't knock Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell out of the market spotlight Wednesday. But investors might want to pay attention.

  • Russian Military Commissariat to look for place in Moscow Territorial Defence Forces for IT specialist with no service experience

    FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 00:45 The Moscow Military Commissariat has postponed a decision on the "mobilisation" [military call-up] of IT specialist Viktor Bugreyev, who received a conscription notice on 21 September, even though he has never served in the army.

  • US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for start of first major joint drills in five years

    Threat of North Korea looms over exercises, as crew member says they ‘can’t ever really forget what we’re all here for’

  • Russians try burning down 5 military enlistment offices after announcement of mobilisation

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:33 Since the beginning of partial mobilisation in Russia, at least five military enlistment offices have been set on fire, and cases of fires in administrative buildings have also become more frequent.

  • Defense & National Security — US, allies go after Russia during UN meeting

    The U.S. and its allies vowed to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council. We’ll break down the highlights from the meeting. Plus, we’ll preview Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart following President Biden’s recent comments on Taiwan. This is Defense &…

  • Blinken says UN must tell Putin to stop 'reckless nuclear threats' over Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on the United Nations to send a clear message to Russia's Vladimir Putin demanding an end to his "reckless nuclear threats." Blinken, addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting, said Putin has "doubled down" on the conflict despite concerns from the international community about the months-long invasion of Ukraine. "That President Putin picked this week, as most of the world gathers at the United Nations, to add fuel to the fire he started shows his utter contempt for the U.N. charter, for the general assembly and for this council," Blinken said.

  • Iranians remove hijabs in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini's death

    Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by police for improperly wearing her head scarf, leading to nationwide protests in Iran against the compulsory hijab. The protests have become deadly and are expected to get more dangerous in the coming days. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • North Korea denies supplying munitions to Russia

    Pyongyang said that it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Sept. 22.

  • Ukraine Latest: Prisoners Freed; Bracing for Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sealed a major prisoner swap with Russia, an exchange that included handing over a key ally of President Vladimir Putin in return for leading defenders of Mariupol under a deal facilitated in part by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.Putin’s order to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine triggered protests around the country, the biggest since the early days of the war. Turkey’s president urged the United Nations to do more to push for a peace deal. President Joe

  • EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing

    European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win. The comments highlighted concern in some European capitals over the forthcoming election and suggested that relations between Brussels and Rome could get turbulent if Meloni and her partners secure victory. "My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we're working together," von der Leyen said at Princeton University in the United States on Thursday, responding to a question on whether there were any concerns with regard to the upcoming elections in Italy.

  • Moscow "not threatening anyone" with nuclear weapons - Russia's Ryabkov

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow was not threatening anybody with nuclear weapons, and that open confrontation with the United States and NATO was not in Russia's interests, state news agencies reported. "We are not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons," the Interfax agency quoted Ryabkov as saying at a conference on Friday. "The criteria for their use are outlined in Russia's military doctrine."

  • Russian man says he would break his leg or go to prison to avoid Putin's order to fight in Ukraine

    Many Russians are desperately trying to get out of being drafted after Putin announced a mobilization of troops this week.

  • Musk Can Use $7.8 Million Twitter Whistle-Blower Payment in His Counterclaims

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk can use a $7.8 million severance payment to a Twitter Inc. whistle-blower to argue he was justified in walking away from his $44 billion buyout of the company, the latest turn in a bruising battle set for trial next month.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is S

  • Taylor Swift Announces Next ‘Midnights’ Song Title & It’s Spicy

    The superstar is slowly sharing her upcoming album's track list with her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" TikTok series.

  • UN chief condemns Russian annexation plans in Ukraine

    STORY: At a meeting of the United Nations Security focused on the bitter and bloody conflict in Ukraine, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Gutteres warned Russia that plans to annex Ukrainian territory under the guise of referendums in Russian-held areas would violate the U.N. charter."Any annexation of the state's territory by another state, resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the U.N. Charter and of international law."Russia said it plans to hold referendums in the coming days in parts of Ukraine it seized since the start of its invasion some seven months ago. Those territories comprise almost 15 percent of Ukraine.On Wednesday, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced plans to call up some 300,000 reservists for combat, and made a thinly-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to defend the country.Gutteres said nuclear threats were unacceptable."The idea of nuclear conflict - once unthinkable - has become subject of debate. This, in itself, is totally unacceptable."Much of the Security Council meeting Thursday focused on alleged atrocities committed in Ukraine."When I went to Bucha, and went behind St. Andrews Church, the bodies I saw were not fake."International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan told the council that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe crimes within the jurisdiction of the court had been committed in Ukraine.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Security Council of a mass grave where victims showed signs of torture."One site contained some 440 unmarked graves. A number of the bodies unearthed so far reportedly showed signs of torture, including one victim with broken arms and a rope around his neck."Russia denies committing war crimes as part of what it terms a "special military operation."On Thursday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov defended the his country's military actions, claiming that Ukraine, in fact, had sparked the conflict by threatening Russia, and repeating Moscow's justifications for sending their forces into their smaller neighbor."Everything I've said today simply confirms that the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable."Lavrov left after speaking. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to reporters ahead of the security council meeting.When asked about being in the same room as Lavrov, he responded:"I will keep safe social distance with him."

  • RBI to raise rates again, slim majority of economists expect 50 bps hike - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again next week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half-point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise. There was a wide consensus that the RBI will raise rates at the Sept. 30 meeting, although there were differences over how far it would go with inflation accelerating to 7% and with the rupee weakening. The RBI has lagged many of its global peers, despite inflation sticking above the top end of its target range of 2-6% all year.

  • Powerful explosion rocks occupied Melitopol on first day of sham “referendum”

    A powerful explosion was heard in the city of Melitopol on the morning of Sept. 23, as the occupation authorities announced the start of their sham referendum meant to legitimize Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.