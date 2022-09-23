Russians flee to dodge Putin's mobilization order and the ongoing war in Ukraine
Some Russians are leaving after President Putin enacted a military mobilization order, others are already being deployed.
STORY: Russia's military campaign in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands, left some Ukrainian cities wastelands and triggered Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.Muratov, the long-time editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent media outlets in Russia, said Ukraine would never agree to peace or to the annexation of any of its territory."Ukraine will never forgive Russia," Muratov, who co-founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993 with money from Gorbachev's Nobel Peace Prize, said in an interview in his office.Muratov said that modern technology had brought the horrors of the war home to people, along with the devastation of the battle for Mariupol in southern Ukraine and the claims of war crimes against Russian soldiers in Irpin and Bucha."You many want to forgive everything, but you click in the search engine: Mariupol, Irpin or Bucha. And you can't forgive a goddamn thing anymore," Muratov said. "Every step of this war, every crime and every shot, every torn scrotum will now remain forever."Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes. Russia says such accusations are a lie. The Russian government did not respond to a request for comment on Muratov's remarks.
One of the videos appears to show a child held up to the window of a bus to say goodbye to a man who was mobilized into the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists on Sept. 21, causing some to flee and others to join the war in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's push to mobilize troops against Ukraine has been met with protests on the streets of Russia.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:48 On the night of 22 September, Russians tried to burn down the city administration building of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast. Source: Russian mass media in reference to a comment by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Quote from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "On the night of 22 September, unknown persons set fire to the entrance to the administration building, located at 33 Beloruska Street.
Many Russians are desperately trying to get out of being drafted after Putin announced a mobilization of troops this week.
Putin announced a partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's counteroffensive. Here's what we know about the state of the conflict.
NATO will ramp up its help for Kyiv in response to Russia's "sham" referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine, the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Friday. He spoke as Moscow launched the votes on the four regions joining Russia, in what Kyiv and its allies say is a ruse to annex the territories and escalate the seven-month-old war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the annual Forbes 400 philanthropy summit to invest in Ukraine, emphasizing that their investments serve the world – while business in Russia serves evil and aggression, the Interfax news agency reported on Sept. 23.
