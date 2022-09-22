0

Russians flee, protest as mobilization announced

Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the special military operation in Ukraine. (Sept. 22)

  • Arrests made at anti-mobilization protests in Russia

    STORY: The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in at least 36 different cities. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia's anti-protest laws.Putin made the announcement in a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia, declaring: "It's not a bluff".In a country that counts millions of former conscripts as reservists, Putin's "partial mobilization" decree gave no clue as to who would be called up. Defence Secretary Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 people would be mobilized from a pool of 25 million. Contracts of professional troops would be extended indefinitely.

  • NATO chief says Putin's Ukraine escalation 'dangerous and reckless'

    STORY: "He [Putin] knows very well that a nuclear war should never be fought and cannot be won and will have unprecedented consequences for Russia," Stoltenberg told Galloni.Stoltenberg said Putin's moves demonstrated "that the war is not going according to his plans" and it was clear that the Russian president had made "a big miscalculation."In Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and backed a plan to annex parts of the country, hinting to the West he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

  • Police Crack Down on St Petersburg Anti-Mobilization Protest

    An anti-mobilization protest in St Petersburg, Russia, was dispersed with arrests made on Wednesday, September 21.Footage recorded by SOTA shows a heavy police presence and police striking protesters in an area near St Isaac’s Square in the center of the city.Local media reported that protesters had been surrounded by riot police within half an hour.According to OVD-Info, an independent human-rights monitoring group in Russia, more than 1,300 people have been arrested across Russia at protests against the partial mobilisation of military reserve forces in the country. The tally did not include the arrests in St Petersburg.Local media reported that no official arrest numbers from the St Petersburg protest had been published. Credit: SOTA via Storyful

  • Lithuanian Rapid Reaction Force on high alert amid mobilization in Russia, says defense minister

    The Lithuanian Rapid Reaction Force has been put on high alert amid the recently announced mobilization in Russia, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced on Twitter on Sept. 21.

  • Police arrest hundreds of Russian protesters at 'no to war' gatherings after Putin announced drafting 300,000 more reservists

    Videos and photos show riot police aggressively detaining people, similar to scenes after Russia first invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Putin's call-up won't make a dent in Ukraine for months and is already sowing panic at home with protests and people racing to get out of the country

    Even if Russia can deploy thousands of troops in the coming weeks, it may not be enough to address the underlying issues plaguing its war effort.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails commanders freed in prisoner swap as 'superheroes'

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed as "superheroes" the senior Ukrainian commanders, including those who led the dogged defence of Mariupol, who were freed by Russia as part of a prisoner swap involving almost 300 people, including foreigners. In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 Russians and pro-Moscow Ukrainians. Ten foreigners were also freed following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists. Officials said 300,000 are being called up. (Sept. 21)

  • Protest against mobilisation announced in Russia

    WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:55 On the evening of 21 September, Russians are going to protest against the partial mobilisation which was announced this morning by President Vladimir Putin. Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet Details: Activists from the Vesna (Spring) movement are encouraging Russians to protest in the centres of their cities at 19:00.

  • Russia, Ukraine announce major surprise prisoner swap

    KYIV/RIYADH (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year. The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. The timing and magnitude of the swap came as a surprise, given Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a partial troop mobilisation earlier in the day in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February.

  • Ukrainians shed tears of joy as 215 soldiers freed

    STORY: The prisoner swap on Wednesday (September 21) involved almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners as well as the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defense of Mariupol earlier this year.“I was crying while watching the video. They are amazing people,” said local resident, Stas Halaiduk.Another Kyiv resident, Yuliia Adamovych said she felt "sheer joy that they are coming back".The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Also freed were three other Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish national.It’s the largest since the war began in February.The timing and magnitude of the swap came as a surprise, given Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a partial troop mobilization earlier in the day in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February. Pro-Russian separatists had also said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the swap - which involved help from Turkey and Saudi Arabia - had been under preparation for quite a long time and involved intense haggling. Under the terms of the deal, 215 Ukrainians - most of whom were captured after the fall of Mariupol - were released.In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 Russians and pro-Moscow Ukrainians and Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.

  • GLIMPSES: Zelenskyy calls out opponents of his video address

    It was the lone video speech at the U.N. General Assembly, and it came from someone who had an official excuse: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While the summit returned fully in-person to U.N. headquarters in New York this year after a remote version in 2020 and a hybrid session last year, member states overwhelmingly voted last week to allow the head of the war-torn nation to address the hall. In his address Wednesday, Zelenskyy didn't let them off the hook.