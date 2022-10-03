Russians flee to Turkey to escape military draft

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on September 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men.The chaotic mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has also prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee from the country to avoid a draft that was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialities, but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.Some 2,000 people have been arrested at protests against the mobilization and what Moscow calls its "special military operation in Ukraine" in more than 30 towns and cities, and some of them promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.