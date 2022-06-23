Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN LEICESTER and DAVID KEYTON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military expanded its grab of territory in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, capturing two villages and vying for control of a key highway in an offensive that could cut supply lines and encircle some frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military officials said.

Britain's defense ministry said that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from some areas near the city of Lysychansk, the latest major battlefield in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, to avoid the possibility of being encircled as Russians sent in reinforcements and concentrated their firepower in the area.

Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces took control of the villages of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and were trying to capture Syrotyne outside Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region.

“The enemy is burning everything out in a bid to encircle the Ukrainian group of forces,” Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press.

“The Russians are advancing without trying to spare the ammunition or troops, and they aren’t running out of either,” Haidai said. “They have an edge in heavy artillery and the number of troops.”

“Part of the Luhansk region still remains under Ukrainian control, defying the Russians and causing their fury and desire to burn it to the ground,” he added

For weeks, Russian forces have pummeled Sievierodonetsk with artillery and air raids, and fought the Ukrainian army house-to-house. Ukrainian forces remain holed up at the Azot chemical plant on the city’s edge, where about 500 civilians were also sheltering.

Haidai said the Ukrainian soldiers were using the plant's sprawling underground structures, but noted that “the shelling has intensified and even concrete shelters can’t withstand the bombardment.” The Russians are using their entire arsenal — heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft,” he added.

The Russians were also pressing their offensive on Lysychansk, which is located on a steep river bank facing Sievierodonetsk.

Haidai said that Lysychansk was also facing a relentless Russian artillery barrage, which killed at least one civilian and wounded three others in the last 24 hours. The governor noted that the Russians concentrated over 100 multiple rocket launchers to “pummel entire blocks.”

“The Russian army is ‘liberating’ Sievierodonetsk from life and workplaces,” he said in a sarcastic reference to Russia's stated goal of the “liberation” of Donbas.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense noted in its intelligence assessment Thursday that Russian forces have likely advanced more than five kilometers (three miles) towards the southern approaches of Lysychansk since Sunday.

“Some Ukrainian units have withdrawn, probably to avoid being encircled,” the statement said. “Russia’s improved performance in this sector is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire.”

Ukraine's military said the Russians were also moving to overtake the hills overlooking a highway linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut, to the southwest, in an attempt to cut the supply lines of Ukrainian forces.

Haidai said the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway wasn’t being used because of heavy Russian shelling and the Ukrainian forces are getting supplies via an alternative route.

Following a botched attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in the early stage of the invasion on Feb. 24, Russian forces have shifted focus to Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Ukrainian forces have fought Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The Russian military currently controls about 95% of the Luhansk region, and about half of the neighboring Donetsk region of Donbas.

Asked about prospects for a political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that “it's possible after Ukraine meets all the Russian demands,” adding that “Ukraine knows perfectly well what they are.”

The Kremlin has previously demanded that Ukraine accept Russia's sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and acknowledge the independence of the separatist regions in the east. Moscow also has noted that Ukraine should recognize the situation on the ground, an apparent reference to other land gains that Russia has made in Ukraine's south where it captured the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

— A Ukrainian politician and TV personality says an online fundraising pitch aimed to help Ukraine buy three offensive drones has already drummed up $10.4 million dollars — in just 24 hours.

Serhiy Prytula credited “amazing” support among Ukrainians after his charitable foundation launched the appeal for $15 million a day earlier for the purchase of the Bayraktar drones like those that Ukrainian forces have already used to defend against Russian invaders.

He tweeted: “4,6m $ to go. The People’s Bayraktar project is already a nationwide crowdfunding. Let’s turn it into international!”

___

Yuras Karmanau contributed to this report from Lviv.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

    As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO’s decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic. Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the U.N. health agency considers the outbreak to be an “extraordinary event” and that the disease is at risk of spreading across even more borders. It would also give monkeypox the same distinction as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

  • Fires ablaze in Mykolaiv after Russia launches seven missile strikes

    Russian missile strikes have killed at least one person and damaged a school in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

  • 'Wind of change' in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. "History is on the march," European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of a two-day summit that will kickstart the EU's most ambitious expansion since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War. "I am not just talking about Putin's war of aggression," she said.

  • Russian invaders conducting offensive toward Bakhmut, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Invading Russian forces are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut area, toward the settlements of Zolote and Vovchoiarivka, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 23.

  • Russian invaders attempting to stop Ukrainian advances in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff

    Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast are attempting to stop Ukrainian forces advancing towards the supply lines for the invaders’ advance on the Donetsk Oblast city of Slovyansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update on Facebook on June 23.

  • Germany triggers ‘alarm’ stage of emergency gas plan as Putin cuts supplies - live updates

    Surging debt interest forces Sunak to borrow £14bn as inflation crisis bites Britain ‘definitely’ entering recession as prices surge FTSE 100 falls amid recession fears Ben Wright: The world’s favourite money-making strategy is dead Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Lebanon's president holds consultations to name premier

    Lebanon’s president began consultations with members of parliamentary blocs on Thursday to name a new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary elections. Outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely expected to get the largest support from legislators to form a new Cabinet that will be in power until the end of October when President Michel Aoun’s six-year term expires. Such a short tenure could make it difficult for the billionaire premier to form a Cabinet since it usually takes months to form a government in Lebanon due to political bickering.

  • How to watch the 2022 NBA draft: Time, TV channel, draft order, more info

    NBA draft 2022 live updates, TV channel and more. Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons own top 5 picks.

  • Putin is meeting leaders of China, Brazil, and India, showing Russia still has powerful allies despite the Ukraine invasion

    President Vladimir Putin is attending a meeting of the BRICS alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa this week.

  • Satellite images published showing destruction on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island after attack by Armed Forces of Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 19:42 Satellite images by Maxar Technologies have recorded the destruction caused to Russian-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake) Island following an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • EU Leaders Plan to Grant War-Torn Ukraine Candidate Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the European Union are planning to grant candidacy status to Ukraine, according to a draft joint statement seen by Bloomberg, in a symbolic victory for a nation that has spent the past four months trying to fend off Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘

  • Turkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments. Russia has previously denied allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain.

  • Nominating Trump again would 'lead to chaos': Georgia lieutenant governor

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan about the fourth day of hearings of the Jan. 6 committee on the pressure campaign states faced from former President Donald Trump.

  • Russia is closing in on Lysychansk. Here's why it matters.

    Russia appears to have dealt Ukraine a setback in the battle for the Donbas, breaking through the defenses around Lysychansk while pounding Sievierodonetsk.

  • Russian forces achieve partial success in Lysychansk area, but efforts to seize Donetsk Oblast still unsuccessful

    Russian invasion forces have been able to advance towards Lysychansk by about five kilometers over the past three days, the UK Ministry of Defense said in one of its regular posts on Twitter on June 23.

  • Russia Pays Coupons in Rubles With Possible Default Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia paid its latest slate of bond coupons in rubles, citing new rules that allow it to service eurobonds in the local currency, with just days remaining before it potentially slides into its first foreign default in a century. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challengin

  • 3 summits offer test of Western unity, dominated by Ukraine

    Three consecutive summits over the next week will test Western resolve to support Ukraine and the extent of international unity as rising geopolitical tensions and economic pain cast an increasingly long shadow. On Thursday and Friday, European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to consider officially making Ukraine a candidate for membership. From Sunday to Tuesday, the Group of Seven leading economic powers will hold their annual summit in Germany.

  • The AP Interview: Estonian PM on Russian threat

    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tells The Associated Press that the West should not underestimate Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin's forces are in it for the long haul. (June 23/AP Video Kostya Manenkov)

  • Tanzania monkey attack: Baby dies after being snatched

    The one month old was being breastfed when a troop of monkeys invaded the village in western Tanzania.

  • The AP Interview: Estonian PM says don't play down Russia

    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has told The Associated Press that the West shouldn't underestimate Russia's military capabilities in Ukraine, saying Moscow is in it for the long haul as the war enters its fifth month. Kallas said in an interview Wednesday that Europe should ensure that those committing war crimes and attempted genocide are prosecuted, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year's war began.