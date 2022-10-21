Russians grow weary of Putin – but not enough to protest, expert says

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hugs a soldier at a military training center in the Ryazan region of Russia, October 20

“Russians already have the feeling that Putin is spent, that he’s not a true czar anymore,” Davydyuk said.

“He always presented himself on TV as a strongman, but he can no longer deliver a single strong result (pf his policies). So, they already have a feeling that something is rotten in the state of Russia, and that Putin can’t deliver anymore.”

At the same time, Davydyuk is certain that Russian citizens aren’t yet ready for mass protest.

“But if [propagandist Dmitry] Kiselev shows up next morning and says that there is no Putin and another dictator is taking his place – the Russians will be ready to accept it all,” he said.

“They will easily accept this and move on.”

Citing eight well-informed sources, Rutters earlier said that Putin's power remains secure for now, despite military setbacks in Ukraine, mobilization, and political infighting. But the situation could quickly change in light of looming prospects of a “complete defeat” in the war.

The Washington Post recently reported that Russian elites are beginning to talk about a possible change of leadership – something that has never happened before in more than 20 years of Putin's rule.



