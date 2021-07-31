Russians hacked federal prosecutors, Justice Department says

The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyber-espionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors' offices around the country last year, the Justice Department announced.

State of play: DOJ said 80% of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four U.S. attorney offices in New York were breached.

27 U.S. attorney offices had at least one employee's email account compromised during the hacking campaign, from May to Dec. 2020.

Context: The SolarWinds campaign infiltrated dozens of private-sector companies and think tanks, as well as at least nine U.S. government agencies. The hack was discovered and publicized in mid-December.

