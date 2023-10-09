Russians give Hamas trophy weapons to discredit Ukraine – Defence Intelligence

The Russian occupiers handed over trophy weapons manufactured in the USA and the EU and captured during the hostilities in Ukraine to Hamas militants. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says Russia is preparing to discredit Ukraine to affect the attitude of allies and the provision of Western weapons.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The aggressor state Russia uses the attack of Hamas terrorists on the state of Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine.

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine informs that the Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has already delivered trophy weapons manufactured in the USA and EU countries and captured during the hostilities in Ukraine to Hamas militants.

The next step, as the Russians' plan foresees, should be fake accusations against the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists regularly."

Details: Ukraine’s intelligence believes that the Russian occupiers intend these fakes to form the basis of a series of "revealing publications" and "investigations" in the Western media.

They also emphasise that, for the sake of persuasiveness, the Russian special services intend to use the relevant comments of the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Service, senior lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, who recently fled to Moscow.

The provocation of the Russians is aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces and the full stop of the flow of military aid to Ukraine from Western partners.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!