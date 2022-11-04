Russians hang nurse in Skadovsk for pro-Ukrainian views, reports FT

Russian invaders
Russian invaders

Natalia Chorna, the sister of the late woman, told the media that on Oct. 15, a woman called her and said that the Russians had publicly executed Tetiana.

"She told me that Tanya was hanged,” Chorna recalls.

“They poured something into her mouth and then hung her in front of the courthouse building.”

Chorna called the local morgue to confirm her sister's death, but the staff refused to talk to her. Later, Natalia received Tetiana's death certificate, where the cause of death was stated as "mechanical asphyxia” – a medical term used to describe some physical force that prevents people from breathing, such as rope tightening around their neck.

According to media reports, in early October, Mudrenko criticized treasonous Ukrainian police forces in the town for having sided with the Russian occupiers, and yelled at them: "Skadovsk is Ukraine!"

Some time later, according to Chorna and local eyewitnesses, Mudrenko and her husband, 60-year-old Anatoliy Orekhov, were abducted from the yard of their house by collaborating policemen.

Neighbors claimed that Russians had searched Mudrenko's house and then stolen their car and bicycles.

According to the eyewitnesses, later the Russians released Orekhov from captivity and allowed him to bury his partner's body. His arm was broken, and other traces of beatings could be seen on his body. Then the man disappeared again, and since then no one has seen him.

The Financial Times saw Tetiana's death certificate and heard testimonies from locals who confirmed Natalia Chorna's story. However, the media was unable to independently verify some details of the nurse's death, as these events took place in areas inaccessible to Western journalists.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

