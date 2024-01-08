Russians hit 4 oblasts with missiles: 4 people killed, 33 more injured

At least four people have been killed, 33 injured, and several more may be under the rubble as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 8 January.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "This morning, Russian occupiers attacked four oblasts of Ukraine with missiles. One person has been killed, and people have been injured."

Details: In particular, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, rescue workers and police are working at six scenes – missiles have hit residential areas near houses. Early reports indicate that three people have been injured.

In the city of Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a minibus was overturned by a blast wave, and eight passengers got out of the vehicle on their own. A total of 20 people, including four children, sought medical attention. Residential buildings have been damaged.

A private home has been destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, and one person has been killed. A private home has also been destroyed in the city of Kryvyi Rih, and three people may be trapped under the rubble. In addition, a shopping centre has been damaged.

Early reports indicate that the Russians struck Kharkiv at least four times: an industrial facility and an educational institution have been damaged, and one person has been injured.

The occupiers also attacked the town of Zmiiv, where a private residential building has been destroyed. Rescue workers have rescued two people from the rubble, and one more person may still be trapped. A search and rescue operation continues.

Several explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Klymenko said that rescue workers and police are working at the scenes of the explosions, and information on casualties is being updated.

Update at 10:35: Later, Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, said one person had been killed in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Quote from Kuleba: "8 January. The enemy fired dozens of missiles at civilian towns and villages in Ukraine. As of now, 33 people have been injured, and two people have been killed. We are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Subsequently, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of a woman had been recovered from the rubble of a house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that there was a second casualty in the oblast.

