Russians hit frontline thermal power plant

Russians struck one of the thermal power plants belonging to DTEK Energo, Ukraine's main energy producer, in a frontline region on the evening of 7 November.

Source: DTEK Energo press service

Quote: "The facility's equipment was damaged. When the attack was over, the engineers began to deal with the aftermath," the report says.

The company stated that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The Russians last fired on one of the company's thermal power plants on 30 October.

In total, since autumn of last year, when large-scale attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector began, DTEK Energo thermal power plants have been attacked 37 times.

Quote: "Unfortunately, as a result, three of our colleagues have been killed and 28 injured," DTEK Energo noted.

Reminder: On the evening of 22 October, a Russian attack damaged one of DTEK's thermal power plants. The company's equipment was severely damaged as a result of the attack.

