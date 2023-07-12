Russians hit house in Kherson, killing civilian

On 12 July, Russian forces once again deployed artillery to attack Kherson. A house came under Russian fire, and a man was killed.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 12 July 2023, at around 15:20, Russian servicemen launched another attack on the city of Kherson. As a result of a targeted strike on a house, a man was killed."

Details: Reportedly, the man’s wife was injured; she was provided with medical assistance.

Residential buildings and farm buildings were also damaged in the shelling. The information on the number of victims is being clarified.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

