The Russians hit the National Guard barracks in Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 dead and 35 wounded

ROMAN PETRENKO – FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 12:44

On 27 May, Russian troops fired on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and hit the barracks of the National Guard in the Dnipro district, the regional territorial defence centre reported.

Source: Hennadii Korban, head of the Dnipro Territorial Defence Centre, on "Dnipro TV", quoted by the local newspaper "Gorsovet"

Details: According to Korban, an "Iskander" missile hit the National Guard barracks in the Dnipro district.

According to preliminary information, 10 people died and about 35 were injured.

Korban pointed out that by order of the Ministry of Defence, the army cannot concentrate more than 20 people in one place.

The missiles had been launched from the Rostov region of Russia. There were three missiles, one of which hit the target.

Background:

On 27 May, Russian troops again fired on the Dnipropetrovsk region. They caused serious destruction, and people are being rescued from under the rubble.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, on the night of 26 May, the Russian army fired with artillery at the Apostolova amalgamated territorial community (hromada) on the Kryvyi Rih front.

On 25 May, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast several times that day.

Reminder:

On the night of 17 May, Russian troops fired missiles at the Yavoriv district in the Lviv region, where the landfill is located and at the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region, near the site of the Desna training centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

· After an airstrike on the village of Desna, the bodies of 87 people were found under the rubble.