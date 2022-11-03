Russians hit terminal in Mykolaiv rented by Chinese; Foreign Ministry addresses China

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on China to demand an immediate stop of attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure by Russia after a recent strike on a terminal in Mykolaiv, which is currently rented by a Chinese corporation.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Facebook

Details: Nikolenko has pointed out that Russia carried out a rocket attack on a terminal in the sea port of Mykolaiv, rented by a Chinese corporation; as a result, 17,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, worth US$26,000,000, were destroyed. Another terminal, owned by China, is under the threat of attacks, too.

The spokesperson has added that Ukraine constantly draws attention of an international community to intentional destruction of agricultural terminals in Ukraine by Russia as part of the Kremlin’s strategy to undermine global food security.

Quote: "Attacks on a Chinese terminal in the port of Mykolaiv confirm the importance of intensifying efforts from Beijing’s side in order to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine once again.

We are calling on the Chinese side to demand an immediate stop of attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure from Moscow in order to protect the property of Chinese enterprises as well."

