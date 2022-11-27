Russians hunting down partisans in Melitopol are offering half a million roubles

The Russians are looking for partisans in occupied Melitopol and have announced a reward of 500,000 roubles for information, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, has reported.

Source: Ivan Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "The Ruscists in temporarily occupied Melitopol are in their death throes. The collaborators are discussing escape plans, Gauleiters are terrorising the medics, and the occupiers are looking for partisans by any means. [‘Gauleiter’ is a term for Russian-installed puppet leaders that was originally used for the German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in WWII.]

The reason for the latest terror is the total resistance of our medical workers: they refuse to cooperate with the occupiers.

The occupiers are relentlessly promoting a chatbot that encourages local residents to turn ‘Ukrainian bandits’ in. They are even offering 500,000 roubles for valuable information."

