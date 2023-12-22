Russians increase intensity of aircraft and FPV-drone use at front line – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that with the improvement of weather conditions, the invaders increased the intensity of the use of tactical aircraft and FPV-type drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 December

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces targeted 12 clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, the assets and personnel of air defence of Ukraine destroyed three fighter-bomber Su-34.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted four clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition storage point and two command points of the enemy."

Details: During the day 60 combat clashes were recorded at the front line. The Russians launched 1 missile strike and 33 airstrikes, carried out 23 attacks with multiple-launch missile systems.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in and around the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where they, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klischiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks of the invaders east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 16 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelse, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of Marinka and Pobeda, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, made four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine’s forces repelled a Russian attack west of the Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Armed Forces repelled all attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians tried to oust Ukrainian units from captured positions.

The Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out 17 unsuccessful assault actions. They received a worthy rebuff and suffered significant losses. Ukrainian forces are steadfastly holding the line, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire on the Russians.

