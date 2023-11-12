Russians increase number of airstrikes

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has said that the Russians have increased the number of airstrikes on Ukraine, in particular ones using guided aerial bombs.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi said the Russians launched 30 airstrikes, conducted 48 clashes and carried out 712 artillery attacks on the Tavriia front [on 11 November – ed.].

During the day, Rocket Forces and Artillery units from the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,067 combat missions.

The Ukrainian forces killed 572 invaders on this front, which is more than half of all Russians killed over the day at the front.

A total of 32 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 14 armoured vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 2 anti-tank systems, 7 armoured vehicles, 1 car and 3 special vehicles. Also destroyed were four ammunition storage points and another important Russian target. Another 21 pieces of military equipment were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!