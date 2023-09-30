Russians increase number of minefields in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Armed Forces recorded an increase in the density of mine-explosive barriers in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 September

Details: 24 combat clashes were recorded in total during the day. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine once again, launching about 40 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from Russia's south. Ukraine’s assets and personnel of air defence troops destroyed 30 of those UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia oblasts. In total, the Russians inflicted 8 missile strikes and 71 airstrikes, carried out 17 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured in the Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

There is no significant change in the operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. No sign of the Russian forces forming new offensive units in this area. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain military presence in the border areas and continue shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. They inflicted an airstrike in the vicinity of Halahanivka of Chernihiv Oblast. Over 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Vylchyky, Chernihiv Oblast; Prohres, Mykytivka, Yastrubshchyna, Kindrativka, Myropillia, Popivka, Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Lemishchyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanvka, Kyslivka, Berestove of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, several settlements suffered from airtrikes: Nevske, Novoliubivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians bombarded these settlements from artillery and mortars, targeting the settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne, Razdolivka and Dibrova in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to recover their lost positions in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. They inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar fire; amongst them were Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast. An increase in the density of mine-explosive barriers is also recorded on this front.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area of Novoselivka, east of Stepove and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Avdiivka. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Tonenke, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Instead, they launched airstrikes near Prechystivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements were subjected to attacks from mortars and artillery artillery, including Vodiane, Uhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area around Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novodanylivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Mykolaivka, Kherson Oblast. Over 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Zolota Balka, Sablukivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Stanislav of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force inflicted 14 attacks on the clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as eight attacks on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces targeted six anti-aircraft missile systems and nine artillery units of the Russian forces.

