Russians increase their usage of kamikaze drones

The Russians do not give up their plans to capture more Ukrainian territories and continue conducting offensive actions on several eastern fronts at the same time.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Despite big losses, the Russians are attacking our units who are holding the defence near the city of Kupiansk.

Moreover, they have increased their usage of kamikaze drones."

Details: Syrskyi stated that the Russians are trying to seize the initiative north and south of the city of Bakhmut by conducting counterattacks.

Yet, the Ukrainian defenders crushed all their plans and attempts to invade Ukrainian territory.

The commander added that within the course of two weeks the Russians lost over 4,000 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operative Strategic Grouping of Forces. The Defence Forces destroyed and damaged over 500 units of military equipment of the Russians.

Background: On 12 November, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, reported on the intensification of the Russian occupying army's activities on the Bakhmut front.

