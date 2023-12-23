Russians injure 5 power engineers while attacking frontline thermal power plant

Five power engineers have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on one of the thermal power plants in the front-line area.

Source: DTEK, Ukraine's main energy producer, on Telegram.

Details: DTEK said that all the injured were taken to hospital.

As reported, Russians attacked a near-frontline thermal power plant 10 times during the past month. The latest attack occurred on 20 December.

The company's equipment has also been damaged as a result of the attack. As of 17:00 on 23 December, the attack continues.

Background:

On 20 December, the Russians once again attacked one of the DTEK thermal power plants in the front-line area, and there were no casualties.

On 7 December, due to systematic and prolonged attacks, one of the DTEK thermal power plants in the front-line area was again damaged. This was the seventh attack on a front-line thermal power plant in the last 1.5 months.

Support UP or become our patron!