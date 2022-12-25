Russians inspired by example of Chechnya, want to create fighter training centres across country

Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian President's Administration appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a proposal to create training centres for fighters across the country, similar to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

Source: Trutnev and Kiriyenko on Sunday in Gudermes, reports TASS

Trutnev Quote: "We, together with Sergey Vladylenovich [Kirienko], appealed to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin with a proposal to create [such] training centres to prepare the boys. Here, in Gudermes, such work was carried out, it was done professionally, and today Gudermes has become a training centre not only for Chechnya, but also for a large part of the Russian Federation. We will continue this work together, we will create such centres in other territories."

Details: According to him, these centres will be created with the aid of Daniil Martynov, one of the founders of the Russian University of Special Forces in Gudermes.

"The task of these centres is very simple: to make our country stronger and that we win as soon as possible," Trutnev said.

For his part, Kiriyenko reiterated that among the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, there are people of different nationalities, which is allegedly a guarantee that the aggressor country will win. He also stated that these people were allegedly defending their Motherland by attacking Ukraine, but never specify who they were defending it against.

"The fact that today people of different nationalities, of different faiths – Russians, Chechens, Yakuts, and Bashkirs – of our great country are in the same trenches, defending one single Motherland, Russia; people of different faiths [appeal] to different gods, but pray for one joint victory, this is the guarantee that we will win," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!