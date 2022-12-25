Russians inspired by example of Chechnya, want to create fighter training centres across country

9
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian President's Administration  appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a proposal to create training centres for fighters across the country, similar to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

Source: Trutnev and Kiriyenko on Sunday in Gudermes, reports TASS

Trutnev Quote: "We, together with Sergey Vladylenovich [Kirienko], appealed to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin with a proposal to create [such] training centres to prepare the boys. Here, in Gudermes, such work was carried out, it was done professionally, and today Gudermes has become a training centre not only for Chechnya, but also for a large part of the Russian Federation. We will continue this work together, we will create such centres in other territories."

Details: According to him, these centres will be created with the aid of Daniil Martynov, one of the founders of the Russian University of Special Forces in Gudermes.

"The task of these centres is very simple: to make our country stronger and that we win as soon as possible," Trutnev said.

For his part, Kiriyenko reiterated that among the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, there are people of different nationalities, which is allegedly a guarantee that the aggressor country will win. He also stated that these people were allegedly defending their Motherland by attacking Ukraine, but never specify who they were defending it against.

"The fact that today people of different nationalities, of different faiths – Russians, Chechens, Yakuts, and Bashkirs – of our great country are in the same trenches, defending one single Motherland, Russia; people of different faiths [appeal] to different gods, but pray for one joint victory, this is the guarantee that we will win," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin still tells tales of 99.9% Russians "ready to put everything on line for Motherland"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the vast majority of Russians are ready to "put everything on the line" for the sake of their country. Source: the Russian dictator on the air of Moscow.

  • Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

    On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire.

  • Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes

    Vyacheslav Volodin, the Head of the State Duma of Russia [the lower house of Russian Parliament - ed.] suggests cancelling preferences for people who left the Russian Federation and introducing higher taxes for such persons.

  • Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he does not consider the Russian Federation to be approaching a dangerous point in the war against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti and RBC, referring to the statement by the Russian president during Moscow.

  • Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

    Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut. Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.

  • Zelenskiy promises Ukrainian 'Christmas miracle'

    STORY: Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says,by remaining unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians who celebrate in early January...But some mark Christmas in December, like this congregation at a mass in Kharkiv on Sunday (February 25), which included many soldiers, like Ruslan. "This year it is a particularly significant date, because now, unfortunately, the war is going on. And we, every fighter want to see his family, but this possibility is very limited. And it is hard, it is hard to understand that you are celebrating somewhere under shelling, not at home. "Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war.And that it is Kyiv and its Western backers who have refused to engage in talks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.Putin was speaking in an interview aired by Russian state television on Sunday.A day after Russian missiles struck the southern city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.At least 10 people were killed and 58 wounded, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. Moscow accused Ukraine of launching the attack.An adviser to Zelenskiy said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge that it was Russia that wouldn't negotiate.Putin said Russia was acting in the "right direction" and in its national interests because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart. Washington denies it is plotting Russia's collapse.CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published this month the agency believed Russia was not yet serious about a real negotiation to end the war.

  • Russia brings another missile carrier into Black Sea, increasing number to four

    The Russians brought another Kalibr cruise missile carrier into the Black Sea on Saturday, 24 December, increasing their total number to four vessels. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "As of today's morning, three missile carriers were detected, one of them being a submarine.

  • Russians bring security officers to occupied Ukraine's south

    The Russians are bringing their security officers to occupied southern territories of Ukraine in order to control the situation there. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Quote: "The occupiers cannot tame the captured land and continue to bring their security officers there.

  • Russians utilise "carousel" tactics in Belarus to hold Ukraine under pressure

    Although the threat of renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus is not inevitable, it cannot be ruled out, says the head of the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov.

  • Taiwan scrambles jets, readies missile defenses as Chinese military vessels near island, defense ministry says

    The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said aircraft were sent to respond after detection systems found nearly a dozen Chinese planes and other naval vessels were nearing the island.

  • Ukrainian defenders repel attacks in three regions and hit four Russian command posts - General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers near 15 settlements in 3 oblasts and hit 7 areas where the Russians were concentrated. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 25 December 2022 Details: In the course of the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched five missile strikes and one airstrike.

  • Russians hold people at Vasylivka checkpoint, Zaporizhzhia Oblast for ten days

    For the last ten days, Russian occupiers have obstructed people leaving the occupied territories of Zaporizhzia Oblast from passing through the checkpoint in the town of Vasylivka. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "The Ruscists made a reservation out of the occupied territories and are holding people hostage.

  • When Bowie met Bing Crosby: how Little Drummer Boy became a hit

    In 1977, few would have put Bing Crosby and David Bowie in the same room. Crosby, 74, was an old-school entertainer, a man famous for dreaming of a white Christmas. Bowie, meanwhile, had spent so long living on a diet of milk and cocaine that he couldn’t remember making Station to Station the year before. And yet, somehow, this odd couple wound up recording one of the best-loved – and most unlikely – Christmas songs ever made.

  • Medieval illustrated manuscripts reveal how upper-class women managed healthy households – overseeing everything from purging, leeching and cupping to picking the right wet nurse

    What type of images come to mind when you think of medieval art? Knights and ladies? Biblical scenes? Cathedrals? It’s probably not some unfortunate man in the throes of vomiting. It might surprise you to learn this scene is found in a luxurious book from the Middle Ages made with the highest-quality materials, including abundant gold leaf. Known as an illustrated manuscript, it was made entirely by hand, as virtually all books were before the adoption of the printing press. Why would such an op

  • Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:APR.UN) 11% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share...

  • Ukrainian refugees who fled the war to the US are trying to recreate Christmas traditions far from home

    One woman told Insider she misses holiday donuts made by her grandma, who's in Ukraine. Another man said he found a new church to celebrate with.

  • Mexico wants an American extradited to face trial over Shanquella Robinson's death. Here's how it would work.

    Shanquella Robinson traveled to Mexico with six friends and never returned. Insider explains how US citizens can be extradited to face trial.

  • Editorial: Protests in Iran and China, and defense of Ukraine, exemplify human yearning for liberty

    The human quest for freedom takes many forms and is most recently exemplified by protests in Iran and China, and the armed defense of Ukraine.

  • Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says

    "Affordability has been completely hammered here and that's the fundamental issue," Zandi said. "It's just too much to bear."

  • High number of concealed weapons licenses issued in Lake, Marion counties

    Florida has issued 63,639 concealed weapons permits in Lake County and 55,855 in Marion. That puts the counties in the Top 15 statewide.