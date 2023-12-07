Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repel over 30 attacks – General Staff

The Russians are continuing to actively conduct offensive operations in Ukraine's east, especially on the Avdiivka front. Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 December

Quote from the General Staff: "Ninety-one combat clashes have taken place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes and 80 airstrikes, firing from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas 85 times."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers are holding back the Russians, who persist in their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 34 Russian attacks to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Terny, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the town of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, and consolidating their positions.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling 17 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area north of Novodonetske (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks around the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian army repelled six Russian attacks in the area west of Verbove, Novoprokopivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

At the same time, on the Melitopol front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to maintain their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat, and inflicting fire damage on the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force delivered 11 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a strike on a command post and another 3 on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a helicopter, an anti-aircraft missile system, three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point and two Russian artillery pieces.

