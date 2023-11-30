Russians intensify their attacks on front line: over 100 assaults recorded in past day

The Russian forces intensified their attacks on all fronts, trying to restore lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast five times; 101 combat clashes were recorded during the day in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 November

Quote: "During the past day there were 101 combat clashes. In total, the enemy inflicted 11 missile and 28 air strikes, and carried out 43 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of our troops and settlements...

Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka, and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast suffered from airstrikes.

Around 110 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast and east of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. In turn, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continued assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and continuing to consolidate their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the invaders, with the support of aviation, keep trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly held the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Russian offensive operations near Stepove, Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, Sevierne, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. In those areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 11 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks south of Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five times. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol front, inflicting casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river, conducting counter-battery struggle and inflicting fire damage on the Russian rear positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians maintain military presence in the border areas, carrying out active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts.

The Ukrainian Air Force delivered two airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours, and two more attacks on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command points, two ammunition depots and two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!