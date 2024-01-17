Russians intensify attacks on Lyman and Avdiivka fronts where Ukrainian defenders repel 63 attacks – General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupiers have been attacking on six fronts in Ukraine’s east and south, with most attacks being repelled on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts and a total 98 combat clashes occurring over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 January

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks in and around Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and 17 more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and to the north of Hryhorivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks in and around Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to deter the Russians who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Within the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 20 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and 15 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to deter the Russians in and around Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where 17 attacks were recorded.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct measures to expand their established bridgehead. Within the past 24 hours the Russians conducted six unsuccessful assault actions on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck an area where Russian manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed a Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two command posts and an ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!