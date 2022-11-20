Russians irritated by Ukrainian air defence; they try to find out its positions

Russia is trying to figure out the positions of the Ukrainian air defence systems, said Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "They [the occupiers – ed.] are irritated by Ukrainian air defence, its quality and adjustments, they are still trying, in particular, to figure out these defence positions.

That’s why we always ask you not to rush to warn that in such a region the air defence system has been activated, or that you can hear explosions – just be calm, that’s our [air defence systems] working.

Remember that when ours work, they work to ensure security and there is no need to inform the enemy about this work. Even if you do not name specific coordinates, you orient where and in what areas these units are concentrated."

Details: Humeniuk urges people not to forget about the power of the information front.

Background: An air-raid siren started sounding all over mainland Ukraine, except for occupied Crimea, on 20 November after 09:00, and ended after 10:45.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!