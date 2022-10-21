Russians in Kherson flee in civilian clothing

Humeniuk noted that Russian propaganda wants to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the crimes of Russians

“In an attempt to arrange an alternative crossing over the Dnipro (River), they even don stolen clothes, sometimes without removing price tags from civilian clothes they stole from stores,” Humeniuk said.

Read also: What awaits Kherson and how Putin is changing tactics

She added that Russians are hoping to create an impression of Ukrainian forces attacking civilians.

“We aren’t firing at critical infrastructure that could threaten civilian population,” Humeniuk said.

“We don't fire on crossings when we know there are civilians there. And we are monitoring this situation very carefully.”

She noted that Moscow’s propaganda looks to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the crimes committed by invading Russian forces.

Recent satellite imagery shows Russian troops near Kherson urgently transferring their vehicles and personnel to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Read also: Russia prepares to withdraw from Kherson Oblast, but it won’t be easy, says British intel

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine