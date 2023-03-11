Russians kill three people, injure another three in attack on Kherson

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Kherson on March 11

The incident took place on Mykolaivske Shose (highway). A car caught fire due to the impact of the projectile.

Rescuers, medics, and police are working at the scene.

Prokudin later clarified on national television that there are three people known to have been injured in the attack.

The enemy projectile hit near a supermarket’s parking lot, said the Kherson regional prosecutor’s office. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged in the enemy attack.

Law enforcement started a pretrial investigation on the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On March 10, the Russian army carried out 71 attacks on Kherson Oblast, resulting in three civilian deaths and five civilian injuries. The city of Kherson was shelled four times.

