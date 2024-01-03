Russians in Kursk Oblast complain alleged Ukrainian air attack leaves people without electricity and heat

The authorities of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation stated on the morning of 3 January that a substation and a heating line were damaged in the Zheleznogorsk district as a result of an alleged air attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Roman Starovoit, governor of Kursk Oblast in the Russian Federation

Details: Starovoit said that a substation was damaged, which caused electricity to be turned off in residential buildings of several settlements after an air attack in the Zheleznogorsk district.

A rupture of the heat pipeline occurred due to a voltage surge and hydraulic impact in Zheleznogorsk. Heating disappeared in 17 residential buildings of the 14th microdistrict.

The Minister of Housing and Communal Services and Energy of Kursk Oblast, Alexander Mulevin, arrived at the scene.

Background: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, on 30 December, as debris fell in the city centre after Russian air defence was activated. Russian authorities reported the death of 24 people in the city of Belgorod, with over 40 buildings damaged.

