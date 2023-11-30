Russians launch 20 Shahed drones and 8 missiles on Ukraine: Air defence down 14 drones

Russia attacked Ukraine using 20 Shahed attack drones and eight S-300 missiles on the night of 29-30 November, and Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 14 drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers attacked our country again at night, using eight S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 drones. Our defenders destroyed 14 attack UAVs."

Details: The General Staff reported that private houses, a three-storey residential building in the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged as a result of the attack.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force specified that the Russians attacked from two directions: occupied Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

Fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces took part in repelling the air attack.

Background:

Earlier, Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, said wreckage from a downed drone fell on the territory of the former plant in the Shepetivka district in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, but there were no casualties.

