Russians launch 24 Shahed UAVs, 11 of them shot down, 7 "locationally lost" − General Staff

Russian forces launched 25 attack drones in Ukraine on the night of 1-2 February, almost half of which the air defence forces managed to destroy.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian invaders attacked again, using 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed 11 enemy drones."

Details: Later, the Air Force clarified that the Russians launched 24 Shahed drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from Chauda Cape in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Quote: "The strike was directed at critical infrastructure targets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The military assets and personnel of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defence troops of Ukraine's Defence Forces, have destroyed 11 enemy UAVs within the territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force also added that at least 7 Shahed drones did not reach their targets and were "locationally lost."

Background:

Late in the evening on 1 February, Russian troops launched attack drones from the south over Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.

A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian night drone attack, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity and more than 100 workers stranded underground due to a power outage at two mines.

Support UP or become our patron!