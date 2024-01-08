Russians launch 51 missiles and 8 attack drones at Ukraine: almost half were downed

The Russian occupiers have fired 59 aerial weapons on Ukraine – missiles of various types and Shahed attack drones; 18 missiles and all eight Shaheds have been shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "The defenders of the sky have destroyed eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. It should be added that not all the enemy missiles that were not shot down reached their targets."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January, using:

8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia),

7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast,

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft, launched from Ryazan and Tambov, Russia,

24 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launched from Engels, Russia,

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers, launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast,

6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launched from Dzhankoi and Chauda in Crimea,

2 Kh-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft, launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The Russians targeted critical infrastructure, industrial, civilian and military facilities.

They hit different oblasts of Ukraine. In particular, ballistic missiles were fired into Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Background:

