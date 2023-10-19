Russians launch 8 missiles and 9 Shahed drones over Ukraine: 3 drones and missile downed

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of 18-19 October. Three out of nine drones were downed, and Ukraine's Air Force also destroyed one Russian missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "The invaders attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed attack UAVs, guided air-launched missiles and anti-aircraft missiles from 20:00 on 18 October to 05:00 on 19 October 2023. In total, they used 17 projectiles to hit industrial, infrastructure, civilian and military targets."

Details: In total, the Russians launched:

5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

1 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile;

1 Kh-59 guided missile;

1 cruise missile (type to be specified);

9 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Russian forces attacked targets in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Air Force noted that it managed to destroy four air targets: one Kh-59 guided missile and three Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said a Russian missile was downed by military personnel from Ukraine’s Air Command Skhid (East) over Kryvyi Rih district.

