Russians launch attack drones from south

The Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine’s territory from a southerly direction on the evening of 26 December.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: At 18:58, the Air Force warned Ukrainians that there was a threat of attack drones being used in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. Later, they said Shahed UAVs were moving from Mykolaiv Oblast to Odesa Oblast and toward the city of Kryvyi Rih.

At 20:11, the Air Force warned about the threat of attack UAVs in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts.

At 21:08, the air-raid warning was extended to Zhytomyr Oblast.

At 21:32, residents of Khmelnytskyi Oblast were warned of the threat.

At 23:40, the head of Kherson City Military Administration reported that the city was being attacked by Shahed UAVs.

The Air Force reported that Shaheds were heading for the city of Odesa from the Black Sea. The group in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was heading towards Starokostiantyniv.

Updated: As of 00:15 on 27 December, the all-clear was given in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. "The southern oblasts remained red-coloured on the map of air-raid warnings.

After 01:00, the all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast.

At 01:21, the Air Force reported a threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro oblasts.

At 02:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblast.

Quote from the Air Force: "The course (of the Shahed UAVs – ed.) is towards Poltava Oblast, the city of Kremenchuk!"

Updated: Later, the Air Force reported that the drones were heading from the north of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to Kharkiv Oblast.

The Air Force added that "new Shahed groups in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are heading north".

