Russians launch attack drones from Ukraine's north

Ukraine's Air Force has recorded the movement of Russian attack drones from Sumy Oblast.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 20:54 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported a threat of attack drones in Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

"Enemy UAVs [have been observed] moving through Sumy Oblast in the direction of Poltava Oblast," the Air Force specified.

Later, the Air Force reported that Shaheds were moving westward; an air-raid alert was also issued in Chernihiv Oblast, and then also in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

At 21:32, a warning appeared that another group of hostile UAVs was moving across Sumy Oblast in a southwesterly direction.

Later, an air-raid siren was sounded in the capital as Ukraine’s Air Force reported that one of the groups of hostile attack UAVs was approaching Kyiv.

An air-raid warning was also issued in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Later, the all-clear was briefly given in the capital, but an air-raid siren sounded again a few minutes later.

At 23:49, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that hostile UAVs were approaching Kyiv from the country’s north.

Shortly after midnight on 19 November, the Air Force reported that a group of Russian attack UAVs were in the area of Kamianets-Podilskyi. Other groups of attack UAVs are moving between Cherkasy and Bila Tserkva in a northerly direction.

In addition, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat in the east of Ukraine.

Soon, the all-clear was given in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts. The all-clear of the ballistic missile threat in the east of Ukraine was given as well.

At 01:00, the all-clear was given in Ternopil and Chernivtsi oblasts, and later in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Cherkasy oblasts.

After 02:00, the Air Force gave the all-clear in all oblasts of Ukraine.

