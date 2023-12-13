Russians launch attack UAVs from several directions, explosions rock Odesa

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned that Russian attack drones have been launched on Odesa Oblast from the sea and from Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote: "The movement of Shahed UAVs from Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been recorded."

Details: Later, it was reported that the Russians had launched attack UAVs from the Black Sea towards the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa Oblast.

Update: At around 20:00, the Air Force reported a group of Shahed UAVs heading towards Odesa. Suspilne correspondents later reported explosions in Odesa.

An air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Update at 21:56: The all-clear was given in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. At the same time, the military reported that there was a threat of Russian attack UAVs in Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts.

Update at 22:18: The Air Force reported Shahed UAVs moving from the Black Sea towards the south of Odesa Oblast.

Later, the all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts. In Odesa Oblast, Russian UAVs are moving towards Izmail and Reni.

