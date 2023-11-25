Russians launch attack UAVs again, in particular towards Kyiv
On Saturday evening, the Russians attacked Ukraine with loitering munitions. In particular, these drones were found on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: On Saturday evening, the Air Force reported a threat of attack UAVs being deployed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
At 21:15 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported on UAVs on the border of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.
An air-raid warning has been issued in these oblasts.
Later, reports mentioned "groups of attack UAVs [moving] across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards Poltava Oblast."
A threat of strike UAVs being deployed is also announced in Cherkasy Oblast.
At 23:40, the air-raid warning was also issued in Kyiv Oblast.
"A group of attack UAVs is flying towards Kyiv!" the Air Force reported.
At 00:03, the air-raid alert was issued in the capital, the city of Kyiv.
Background: In the small hours of 25 November, Russia launched at Ukraine the record number of attack UAVs – 75 Shaheds, of which 74 were shot down.
