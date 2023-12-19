Russians launch kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Russia has launched another group of Shahed kamikaze drones in Ukraine; an air-raid warning has been issued in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force and Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 18.56, the Air Force reported that there was a threat of a Shahed attack for Odesa Oblast.

At 18.57, there was a report that Shahed UAVs were flying from the Black Sea towards Chornomorsk and Odesa.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, asked residents of Odesa district to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

At 19:56, Ukraine’s Air Force noted that there was a threat of assault drones attacking the south of Odesa Oblast.

At 20:48, the military warned that there is a danger of assault UAVs coming from the Black Sea towards the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa Oblast.

At 21:30, the threat of the Russian forces using assault UAVs was reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

At 21:54 an air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy Oblast.

