Russians launch Kinzhal missiles for second time: explosions ring out in Kyiv again. Air defence responds

Kyiv has been under a massive attack on the morning of 2 January as the Russians have launched various types of missiles, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Ukrainska Pravda correspondents

Details: At 08:04, the Ukrainian Air Force reported: "Several more Kinzhals heading towards Kyiv!"

At 08:28, the Air Force said the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile launch was recorded again and they were flying towards Kyiv.

At 08:30, new explosions rang out in the capital.

Prior to that, there was a series of loud explosions in Kyiv. Missile debris crashed in several Kyiv’s districts, causing casualties. Some Kyiv residents are experiencing issues with power and water supply.

At 08:41, the Air Force warned that missiles in Mykolaiv Oblast are heading towards Kirovohrad Oblast, and missiles in the western part of Poltava Oblast are flying towards west.

Subsequently, missiles from the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts headed west, and missiles in Kirovohrad Oblast headed northwest. Some of the missiles in the eastern part of Vinnytsia Oblast changed their course to the north: "They will probably fly again through Zhytomyr Oblast to Kyiv."

At 09:19, Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said: "An air-raid warning continues! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

At the same time, air defence is also responding in Kyiv Oblast, according to Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

